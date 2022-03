We are writing this letter in support of Alaina Verplank for Hall County Treasurer.

We have utmost respect and admiration of Alaina. We have seen her kindness toward people, her knowledge of the treasurer’s office and her patience in helping us new treasurers better know and improve our job performance.

We have no ill wishes toward her opponent, but as the old adage goes why fix something that’s not broken.

Please get out and vote on May 10, 2022 — voting is a privilege we take for granted.