Guardianship process should be reworked

While many are joking about the #FreeBritney movement, this issue taps into a far deeper issue. #FreeBritney began as Britney Spears has been pursuing legal action to escape her conservatorship. However, just as in Britney’s case, many people who have a substitute decision-maker feel trapped with little or no ability to escape.

Conservatorships and guardianships are a legal process by which a court determines whether a person’s right to make decisions about where to live, whether to work, what to buy, who to spend time with, and what kind of medical care to get is given to someone else. Even though Nebraska law allows for “limited guardianship,” in most instances of guardianship, the court takes away all of the person’s rights. This taking away of rights should be a last resort; however, for most people with disabilities it’s the norm.

It’s time to reconsider how conservatorships and guardianship are used. There are less restrictive options available, such as Supported Decision Making (SDM), which allows people to retain their right to make their own decisions by choosing trusted advisers, such as friends, family or professionals, to support their decision making. SDM, in contrast to guardianship, is individualized, based on the person’s strengths, needs and interests. SDM supports self-determination for people with disabilities, which results in a better quality of life, more independence and greater community inclusion.