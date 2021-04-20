Gun law changes won’t take people’s legal guns away

This letter is in regards to the two “sanctuary” stories in The Grand Island Independent on April 14.

Where do people get such false ideas that President Biden or anyone wants to take away all guns? No one wants to disregard your Second Amendment rights, but there needs to be a sensible interpretation of it for the good of all people. From some of the comments in the article, I pictured Air Force One landing in Grand Island and President Biden going door-to-door to take their guns. Ridiculous — yes, but so is the false rhetoric in the quote “they’re trying to punish the good people.” Please, look at the facts.

Oh, sanctuary for guns but not for migrant children. What is wrong with this picture? Gov. Ricketts claims to be supportive of “Right to Life” (even though he favors the death penalty) but doesn’t this include children already born? How fortunate we are to live in the U.S. and not in one of the Central American countries where the people, including children, are in constant danger. Can’t we share our blessings?

Also, thank you, Teresa Anderson, and your employees for the great job you’ve done getting the vaccine to us.