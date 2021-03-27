Habitat application income guidelines revised

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has opened a second round of applications, with new income guidelines. Low-income to moderate-income households can add stability to their lives through homeownership. The big difference between a traditional home loan and a Habitat home loan is that Habitat’s loan is no-profit and 0% interest. The savings to a homebuyer over the lifetime of a Habitat home loan is as much as $100,000.

Not everyone can qualify. Habitat for Humanity partners with homebuyers who are permanent residents or U.S. citizens and have resided within our four-county service area for the last 12 months. Applicants should have maintained good credit and must be willing to go through a background check. Also, an applicant must meet HUD’s local income guidelines, meaning their total household income must be between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income. Additionally, applicants should be willing to volunteer 500 hours of sweat equity in the construction process. Sweat equity is the work a household contributes in lieu of a down payment that includes at least 18 weeks of homeowner education. This sweat equity on average equates to what a typical down payment would be.