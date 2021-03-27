Habitat application income guidelines revised

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has opened a second round of applications, with new income guidelines. Low-income to moderate-income households can add stability to their lives through homeownership. The big difference between a traditional home loan and a Habitat home loan is that Habitat’s loan is no-profit and 0% interest. The savings to a homebuyer over the lifetime of a Habitat home loan is as much as $100,000.
Habitat believes in making homeownership opportunities available to low-income and moderate-income households who already live in our service area and have a need of improved housing.
Not everyone can qualify. Habitat for Humanity partners with homebuyers who are permanent residents or U.S. citizens and have resided within our four-county service area for the last 12 months. Applicants should have maintained good credit and must be willing to go through a background check. Also, an applicant must meet HUD’s local income guidelines, meaning their total household income must be between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income. Additionally, applicants should be willing to volunteer 500 hours of sweat equity in the construction process. Sweat equity is the work a household contributes in lieu of a down payment that includes at least 18 weeks of homeowner education. This sweat equity on average equates to what a typical down payment would be.
Habitat’s application period is open to residents of Hall, Howard, Hamilton, and Merrick counties through April 15. The office is located at 502 W. Second St. in Grand Island and is open on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 308-385-5510.