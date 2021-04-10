Habitat for Humanity blessing of the boards planned Sunday at Faith Build

Habitat for Humanity is hosting a drive-up event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1026 E. 19th St. Messages of support and written blessings are being sought for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity’s 2021 Faith Build. The greater Grand Island faith community is asked to come by and write messages of support, blessings or Bible verses on the 2-by-4s that will be part of this year’s Faith Build.

Boards will be alongside the street, in front of the build site, for easy access. Members of Habitat’s Faith Relations Committee will be present to greet attendees and help them get their messages on the lumber. The boards will be used in the framing of the house. Freewill donations will be accepted to help Habitat meet a fundraising challenge for the build.

The construction site is located off Habitat’s Nelson Lane subdivision and will be Habitat’s 107th area home. Those wishing to sign a board should enter the subdivision off East Capital Avenue and Nelson Lane, then take Nelson Lane to East 19th Street.