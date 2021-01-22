Habitat Restore will be missed

Today I got another blast in the rear about a local store. It seems the Habitat for Humanity Restore is closing. Why? Tell me why.

It was a nice store to find odd parts of many kinds — paint of many colors, light fixtures, doors, odd pieces of wood and many more items too numerous to mention. The price was always very reasonable. A place you could pick up something without buying a whole bunch extra. A good place to get rid of extra material you didn’t need — donate it and let someone else use it. What a great way to recycle good, usable materials rather than throw them away. These days, not all people can afford to go buy new stuff.

I respect the workers at Restore because they do a good job and are always very helpful. The store will be missed by a lot of people. The executive people in charge of running the store do not have a clue what is happening to our world. You know who you are and I was also told who you are. Being nice, I will not mention your name. You may be closing this store and the other projects you have your fingers in. As I have said before in this letter, Grand Island is dying and your are not helping to save it.

OK, all you people in Grand Island, throw your stuff in the garbage and let’s fill up the landfill.