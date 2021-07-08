Hall County commissioners came through for veterans cemetery

Kudos to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for the generous loan of funds to guarantee that the Veterans Cemetery will be expanded and made into a state-operated cemetery. I am confident that the funds necessary will be raised, but the time frame came very fast for the needed funds.

Also, many thanks to Commissioners Pam Lancaster and Gary Quandt for their hard work on this project. Both of them work hard for veterans issues. They are an asset to this county and have the best interests of the citizens on their minds constantly.