Hands-on history lesson is the best way to make it memorable

To the Newell Elementary fourth-grade teachers who planned and executed the field, trail trip April 30, how wonderful! A great “physical,” imaginative trip that kids got to participate in. Wow!

For all that didn’t see the Independent story, fourth-grade students from Newell School took a shopping cart (decorated like a wagon from the Oregon Trail) on a trail ride across town. Not only did the students experience the weather, but they also endured hardships like the distance they pushed the carts. They also pushed the carts up Tornado Hill, experiencing the terrain of the trail!

My children got to go to Stuhr Museum to experience history live. The kids will remember hands-on history for the rest of their life. Thank you, everyone involved, for planning, instructions, donating and imagining an experience for students to learn about history.