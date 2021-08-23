Hastings Little League team's accomplishments impressive

A tip of the hat to the Hastings Little League team. Thanks for the excitement. It is good to see Little League back again after COVID-19 did it in last year.

Still, it is a darn shame the international teams are kept away and one U.S. team got sent home because of COVID-19.

Yet, with runaway inflation, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris leaving the border weak as they let every Tom, Dick and Harry cross the border with the possibility of bringing COVID-19 along. It would be great if U.S. leaders could do as good at their job as the Hastings Little League team did at their efforts.

To the Hastings Little League team, good luck in Pennsylvania and may God bless. Be safe. Nebraska says thank you.