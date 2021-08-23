 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hastings Little League team's accomplishments impressive
0 comments

Hastings Little League team's accomplishments impressive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A tip of the hat to the Hastings Little League team. Thanks for the excitement. It is good to see Little League back again after COVID-19 did it in last year.

Still, it is a darn shame the international teams are kept away and one U.S. team got sent home because of COVID-19.

Yet, with runaway inflation, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris leaving the border weak as they let every Tom, Dick and Harry cross the border with the possibility of bringing COVID-19 along. It would be great if U.S. leaders could do as good at their job as the Hastings Little League team did at their efforts.

To the Hastings Little League team, good luck in Pennsylvania and may God bless. Be safe. Nebraska says thank you.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts