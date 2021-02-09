Health care workers seek mask mandate extension

On Nov. 24, 2020, the Grand Island City Council voted to implement a mask mandate within city limits. At that time Nebraska was in the uptick of the largest COVID-19 outbreak our state has seen. However, it was the second time that Grand Island had gained national attention as a COVID-19 “hotspot.”

City mask mandates went into effect across the state around the same time and since then, the number of new daily cases, in both Nebraska and Hall County, have steadily declined. Based on peer-reviewed, scientific publications, evidence supports that widespread mask wearing contributed significantly to flattening the curve, saving lives and reducing the strain of illness on our community.

By Sunday, 2,500 people in our community had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and that number will increase to nearly 4,000 by the time the City Council will meet on Tuesday to decide if the mask mandate should be extended or allowed to expire on Feb. 23. Unfortunately, there is concern that these vaccines may not be as effective against newer strains of the virus. The best way to keep these strains out of our community and to get back to normal sooner, is to continue all the public health strategies we are currently using to prevent spread, including widespread mask wearing in public, until vaccination efforts are maximized.