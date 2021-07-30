 Skip to main content
Health standards need to focus on cleanliness, nutrition, manners
My compliments to Dave Olson on his excellent July 16 op-ed. The Nebraska Board of Education was not proposing health standards, but sex perversion promoted by East and West Coast far left liberals. Of course, the department denies this. If they really wanted to teach 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds about health, they’d be teaching them to wash their hands after going to the bathroom and before meals, mind Mommy and Daddy, mind your manners and eat your vegetables, drink plenty of water, get a good night’s sleep and get your vaccinations.

There is a simple solution to what the department was trying to do. Stop this perversion and then vote the liberal activists off the board of education and replace them with those who have high moral character so this perversion can’t be tried again. An AP story on July 11 in The Independent reported that school board members are being removed all over the country.

Liberals and Democrats have been pushing sex education in schools under the guise of health since the early ’70s and in the last 25 years, sex perversion to students as young as 10 years old. This is against strong opposition from many parents and the Grand Island public is no exception. Everywhere sex education was taught, teen pregnancies surged, as did venereal diseases, whereas the few places where abstinence was taught saw little or none of this.

And to Warren Anderson in Aurora, whose July 14 letter said scientists believe in global warming, there’s no doubt you’re an honorable man, a good neighbor and an asset to your community. But you’re like millions of honorable individuals who’ve bought into the global warming climate change hoax promoted by the Democrats, activist scientists, environmentalists, liberal elite and the mainstream media.

