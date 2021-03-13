Heartland Lutheran High School gala, auction coming up

The Heartland Lutheran High School 23rd annual Red and Blue Gala Dinner and Auction is almost here. We are so pleased to be able to hold it live at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island on Saturday, March 27. Limited seating will allow for social distancing, and tickets are still available from the HLHS school office at 3900 West Husker Highway.

For those not attending, the live auction will be streamed that evening through the Heartland Lutheran High School Facebook page where real-time bids can be made. Online silent auction bidding takes place March 20-27 through Nebraska HiBid. Doors at Riverside will open at 5 p.m., with the meal at 6 and the live auction at 7.

New this year are pre-viewing events for silent auction items, which will remain at the school. They can be seen at Heartland Lutheran from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 25, from 1 to 8 p.m. on March 26 and 1 to 4 p.m. March 27, when silent auction bidding will close. Items purchased can be picked up from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on March 27 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 28. No ticket is needed to bid on and purchase silent auction items.