Help with car issues kept trip, family wedding plans on track

On a recent trip from Idaho to Iowa for a family wedding, my vehicle became disabled on Interstate 80 just east of Grand Island. A very helpful state trooper took me to a nearby filling station to purchase fuel and a gas can, but it soon became obvious that the problem was more than low fuel supply.

A tow truck was sent from Lone Tree Towing and Recovery to transport my aging VW Eurovan back to Grand Island late in the day, and contact was made with the USA Auto Body and Repair shop’s owner, Mike Milbourn. Arrangements were made for him to work on my van early the next morning. During this initial contact, both my traveling companion (sister) from Colorado and I commented to each other that the responses we had received were typical Midwestern in that the people were so very friendly, kind and helpful. (Both of us were raised in Iowa and familiar with the social graces of the Midwest.)

To make a long story shorter, we were eventually able to rent a car, continue the planned trip, making it to the wedding with 10 minutes to spare, and had a great mini-reunion with family members. While we were absent from Nebraska, Mike and a friend labored on the repairs, ordered parts which didn’t arrive on time and did his level best to make my vehicle road-worthy. It still required an extra day after our return to get it all back together and allow us to travel back to our respective homes safely.