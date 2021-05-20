 Skip to main content
Help with writing letters of encouragement to our police
Help with writing letters of encouragement to our police

This May AOK (Act of Kindness) Ladies are honoring the members of the Grand Island Police force, and are asking the community to join in our endeavors. We are writing letters to show appreciation and support for all their efforts, and reassure to them that their services are needed. You can send your encouragement to:

Grand Island Police Department

111 Public Safety Drive

Grand Island, NE 68801

Also, wear blue on Tuesday. We thank you for your assistance; we hope these acts of kindness are rewarding for all.

Do an Act of Kindness — don’t break the chain — pass it on!

