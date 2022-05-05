Helzer knowledgeable, open-minded

I am writing this letter to express my support for Danielle Helzer, who is running for the Nebraska State Board of Education, District 6. I believe Danielle is the perfect candidate for this position because of her strong commitment to public education. She is knowledgeable, open-minded and willing to ask the difficult questions.

Danielle is a former teacher and has always been steadfast in her belief that public education should provide a quality education to all children because it is key to our future.

Some of her goals for our schools include implementing systems to regularly communicate with students and parents to hear about their experiences and advocating for local control so schools can meet the needs of the students in their communities.

She also supports increasing access to high quality, equitable early childhood education as well as expanding access to mental and behavioral health support for students.

I urge you to cast your vote for a positive and knowledgeable person who is dedicated to building a school system that works for all children. You can read more about Danielle by going to her website, www.helzer4education.com.