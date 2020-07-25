After weeks of headlines regarding the coronavirus, the last two editions have brought to our attention events and happenings regarding the Nebraska State Fair. Reading those two articles made me appreciate the efforts of the Hall County Hero Flight under the leadership of Don Shuda and Don Smith — and the watchful eye of Joan Leisinger and outstanding treasurers Dawn Hill and Linda Green. The 10-year span of the Hero Flight was without any misgivings. The outstanding efforts of the communities involved contributed thousands of dollars to make each flight an occasion for the veteran and escort — a lifetime memory.
The 10-year span was audited each year with out any discrepancies. None of the officers or board members receive any compensation for their time and efforts. Many times issues were brought forward for consideration and if there were any expenditures required it was discussed in depth as to costs and benefits along with the good of the veterans.
It gives me such great pleasure to publicly make this known regarding the successful venture where there was never a bad word and always a smile. It was always and only for the good of the veteran. How fortunate we were to have had the timing and years of support. On our horizon we have two more great events about to start taking place.
1) The restructuring of the veterans home with the White Lotus Group, Chief Industries Mr. Ray O’Connor being involved with the happenings. I most certainly will want to see the outcome of this. I believe it will supersede the efforts of the veterans with employment and benefits to the community.
2). The coming of the State Veterans Cemetery. This will make the final veteran resting place a showcase.
