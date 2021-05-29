Highway 30 west of Grand Island needs to be highway safety priority

After reading the article on highway and road safety projects for the next five years, I am disappointed that there is no mention of Highway 30 west to Alda/Wood River unless that is the four-lane realignment being considered by NDOT. As I drive this route often, it is obvious that it needs to be widened. With the number of vehicles that travel this daily, it becomes very cluttered during morning and evening commutes.

Those traveling east into Grand Island must be especially cautious of vehicles turning into Casey’s and those traveling west must watch for vehicles turning south onto 60th Road. Add in the factor that some people think they need to be Randy Racer, passing without regard to the safety of others and also passing in no passing zones. Often, traffic is backed up due to trains crossing the highway in Alda, causing more delays and long lines of cars all trying to get to their destination on time.

I would think that this would be on the top of the highway safety list. Just my thoughts. However, I am sure there are several others that agree with me.