History of vets home in Grand Island is important

I am writing about the article, “1888, Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home dedicated in Grand Island,” that appeared on page S5 of “The Grand Island Independent Celebrating 150 Years,” that was included in the Nov. 22 paper.

I thought it was interesting. That home was placed in Grand Island. Our politicians, starting with the governor, state legislature, mayor, council people of local towns and private citizens had a hand in this.

I’m a die-hard veteran who will never forgive the people who got our vets home moved. What a hurtful, disgraceful bunch of people. What a way to hurt all of our veterans — past, present and future.

Everyone is always talking about the economic state of Grand Island. It brought money to Grand Island. It provided jobs for Grand Island. With the amount of ground with the home, we could have made millions of dollars. But no, other so-called important people had a better idea.

Please, go visit the home in Kearney, then make up your mind. Next time you vote, do a little research of the people running for public office. Yes, I know it’s done and gone, but I will never, ever forget the people who could have done something about it. You know the old saying, “Money talks.” There’s another saying, “Karma will take care of them.”

God bless America from one die-hard vet.