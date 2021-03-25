Home show supports the community

This weekend is the Home and Builders Show in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. This event showcases many local businesses that support and serve our area.

The $5 admission fee helps Central Nebraska Home Builders’ Association, with their support of student education and community outreach. Career Pathways Institute, SkillsUSA and Habitat for Humanity are among the beneficiaries of the Home Builders’ efforts. In addition, the organization awards a scholarship each year to a student entering the construction trades.

Habitat for Humanity has been blessed to have the association’s support on various levels. Members of the Home Builders are among our subcontractors and suppliers, Career Pathways Institute builds a house each year with us, and members of the association will once again be joining together on another Home Builders Blitz.

The Blitz Build, which is set for June, will bring together dozens of businesses to professionally build a house in one week — from the ground up. Most companies will be donating at least some labor or materials. This will be our sixth Blitz Build and the sixth time Central Nebraska Home Builders’ Association will have a key role in the build.

So, whether you go to the Home Show to get ideas, find products or services, or to check out this year’s antique tractors display, know that your attendance and the admission you are paying are going to support our community.