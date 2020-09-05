Hoping for better Grand Island street conditions and traffic policing

I noticed a few things lately that made me think that maybe there is still hope.
1) At about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, I witnessed a traffic stop on Blaine Street between First and Second streets. This is the first time in decades I’ve seen flashing red lights for (hopefully) a traffic violation. There needs to be more. Hopefully, this is a start of a new trend.
2) The asphalt laydown street repair crew has found their groove. Asphalt is a dirty, thankless and sometimes dangerous job. See comment No. 1. I have to extend my compliments to these fellows. Now to get them to Custer Street between Old Potash and Faidley. Granted, it is all concrete but the ride quality of that stretch of road is pathetic.
3) We live on an asphalt street with no curb or gutter. Subsequently, we have no street cleaning. Our taxes are not any lower, but “those are the rules.” It floods with a quarter inch of rain, so the street usually reminds me of the old days living on a gravel street. But on Sept. 1 I saw something I just could not believe. For the first time ever, a street sweeper on my street and he was cleaning the street, not just passing through. Whether this was by accident or not, thank you.
