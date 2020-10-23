How did local politics become so nasty?

A campaign mailer is circulating for the Hall County Board of “Supervisors” 6th District that says “Paid by Hall County Independent Business Association.” Besides incorrectly identifying Board of Commissioners, it attempts to besmudge the good name of one of the most selfless and giving citizens in our community, Brian Whitecalf.

Fortunately, using fear and smear won’t work in this case because Brian is a lifelong Nebraskan who is well known throughout this region. As a community builder, he doesn’t just identify problems and wait for others to fix them. He looks for solutions and draws others into those efforts.

Who is/are the Hall County Independent Business Association, which so disparagingly misses the mark on characterizing Mr. Whitecalf? A cursory internet search using GuideStar revealed that it was granted tax exempt status by the IRS in 1991 but had its designation revoked for failure to file proper paperwork. Is it now an organization in name only attempting to have more sway in local politics than any lone individual would have? Or is it an illegally operating charity?