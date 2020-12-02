How has our country gotten to this point?

Have you ever wondered how it is that a nation and its government that was founded and based on the Bible, God’s word, and so richly blessed by God, fall away from it to the place where, what was evil is now good and what was good is not evil? We have exchanged the sound, priceless teaching and guidelines of the Bible for the flawed, at best, misguided, selfish, evil lust of mankind — then wonder why we are in the mess we are with problems we can’t seem to fix.
Kind of reminds me of Old Testament Israel, when they turned their backs on God and found themselves in all kinds of problems, even to being under foreign rulers. It remained until they came to their senses and listened to God’s prophets and turned back to God. When they repented their sins and turned from their evil ways, God forgave and restored them. I certainly hope and pray that it doesn’t come to that before we see the light and come to our senses.
I believe God speaks to us in many ways — the question is whether we are we paying attention. I believe he has been speaking loud and clear. We, as a people and a nation, should turn to Jesus in humble, sincere repentance and ask for his forgiveness and allow him to be our Lord and Savior. The work of salvation is complete in Christ Jesus. He is waiting to hear from us. He wants all of us to be saved. You know he said he is coming back to us, but you have to know him to be with him. Speak to Jesus today and confess your sins and seek his forgiveness and you will be with him from now through eternity.
God have mercy and help us.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!