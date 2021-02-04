How long can people go without registering vehicle?

I was wondering if there is still a moratorium on in-transit stickers on vehicles.

I had a car go by me on South Locust and noticed that it had an in-transit sticker dated 2/28/20. I was really surprised that someone had been driving this car with no plates for almost a year.

This got me curious, so I started looking at the dates on in-transit stickers on other cars and was both amazed and a little frightened. I have seen vehicles with 4/23/20, 10/14/20, 9/17/20 with the best one being 2/28/20, but they had taken a black marker and put a 1 over the 0.

What scares me is wondering whether people are driving without insurance. With the bad weather we had last week I would be devastated if I was in an accident with anyone, let alone someone who had an outdated in-transit paper.

I know that the police are very busy, but I just wonder if this isn’t getting a little out of hand.