I want my country back

My grandfather’s generation, the World War II generation, is the greatest generation that ever lived because after World War II all Grandpa wanted was to come home, farm and drink beer. American is all Grandpa wanted to be because Grandpa understood dirt washes off easier than blood, but blood washes off easier than leaked fountain pen ink.

Grandma understood it was better to keep a warrior in a victory garden than to have a gardener in the time of war.

Little more than two generations off the family farm and America has lost her resolute self. Speaking to the politicians as an American, I’d like my country back as her resolute self.