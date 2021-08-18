If more get vaccinated, face masks will be unnecessary

Much has been discussed, and cussed, about the mask mandate for the Grand Island Public Schools. People opposed to the mandate cite their rights, as parents, to dictate what’s best for their child. Also, they claim it’s their right to decide if they should be required to wear a mask or not.

How about the rights of all parents to feel secure knowing that their child is safe when they go to school? How about their rights? Oh wait — your rights supersede their rights. Right?

There’s a very simple solution to this whole dilemma, folks. The fact is that our COVID-19 positive rates are up in the Grand Island area. Hospitalization rates are up as well. Unfortunately, our vaccination rates are way down. There’s a clear correlation here, folks, and a clear solution. Increase our vaccination rates, which will decrease our positive rate, which should decrease our hospitalization rate. Then the Central District Health Department should be able to recommend we drop the mask mandate for the schools.

So to all you unvaccinated anti-maskers, the ball’s in your court. You decide — mask or vaccine. You can’t have it both ways.