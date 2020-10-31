If there is a need, Quandt will address it

I want to tell the voters of Hall County about Gary Quandt. Gary’s finest hour is when he has been able to help a Hall County constituent with a concern.

The railroad crossing is one example. Who, but Gary Quandt, would manage to get the Public Service Commission to listen to a problem like that, which has plagued Hall County and Grand Island for years. He prevailed even when some people told him it was useless — the railroad was too big, too powerful. Well, Gary got the support and got it done. He assembled local elected and appointed officials, along with fire department officials and law enforcement, to collectively build a case for Hall County.

Gary works hard to better the lives of veterans. He single handedly raised thousands of dollars through the Scrap Iron Drive. The proceeds have been donated to the Hero Flight, the United Veterans Club and to Veterans Park.

Gary assisted churches and non-profit organizations in filling out required paper work to retain their property tax exempt status in order that they were able to continue assisting our community with their various programs.

Gary chairs the United Way campaign at Hall County and participates in the Christmas drive for blankets and pillows.