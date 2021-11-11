You must understand that immigrants have made this economy and continue to do so. We make the economy and are the heart and soul of the economy.

We continue to hear statements that immigrants are less and that we are not worthy of the pay. No matter if we come from the Philippines, Laos, Sudan, Somali and especially Latin America, we make up blue-collar workers. We continue to work the chains of agriculture.

It is only fair that 2022-24 holds immigration laws in the state that help immigrants integrate and become part of the good life. The laws should also make sure that everyone is accounted for and that the state and federal governments are getting their fair share of taxes even though, as of now, we don’t count. We contribute to one of the highest income brackets for the state of Nebraska and the federal government even for being undocumented.

Undocumented individuals are shunned, we are told we are less than — we are not. We have political power and we have voting power.