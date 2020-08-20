Immigrants shouldn’t be able to stay if they came here illegally

The Constitution’s 14th Amendment mandates equal justice under the law to all persons subject to U.S. legal jurisdiction. This does not mean equal justice between bonafide citizens and persons subject to the jurisdiction of foreign countries who just coincidentally happen to be in the U.S. at any one time.
Because of the 14th Amendment mandate of equal justice under law, no amnesty under any guise can or should be granted to illegal immigrants, nor should they be granted any sanctuary. Such special favor is unfair to those immigrants who came to America legally and played by the U.S. immigration laws to obtain naturalized citizenship. Rewarding lawbreakers is the issue.
Finally, I point out every foreign person brought to America by presidential order, without vote of approval from Congress is here in the U.S. illegally and must be deported. Read Article 1, Section 1, of the U.S.A. Constitution. All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.