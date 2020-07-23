E Pluribus Unum — Out of the many, one — is the ideal upon which America was founded. It is inscribed on the nation’s Great Seal and all its coinage. Our history has shown, however, that we have failed to live up to that ideal. In order to at long last form that “more perfect union,” we must face our most challenging issue: racism.
In the Writings of the Baha’i Faith, God addresses humanity with these words:
“Know ye not why We created you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other. Ponder at all times in your hearts how ye were created.”
A recent message from the Baha’is of the United States to the nation states:
“To create a just society begins with recognition of the fundamental truth that humanity is one. But it is not enough simply to believe this in our hearts. It creates the moral imperative to act, and to view all aspects of our personal, social, and institutional lives through the lens of justice. It implies a reordering of our society more profound than anything we have yet achieved. And it requires the participation of Americans of every race and background, for it is only through such inclusive participation that new moral and social directions can emerge.”
In the midst of these extremely troubled times, tragic events have heightened public awareness and rejection of injustice. Let us not miss this opportunity to finally, decisively, confront what is preventing our nation from fulfilling its noble destiny. Please read the entire message, “Forging a Path to Racial Justice,” at bahai.us/path-to-racial-justice.
