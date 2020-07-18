Effective political leadership appears to be the main driver of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, based upon statistics through July 14.
Comparing the United States and European Union’s rates of infection and death per 100,000 population we see:
United States — rate of infection, 1,069, and rate of death, 42
European Union — rate of infection, 302, and rate of death, 30
The European Union is made up of 27 separate countries and has 126 million more in population than the United States.
Other countries of interest are: Brazil with an infection rate of 898, Russia with an infection rate of 507, UK with an infection rate of 434 and Canada with an infection rate of 290, all per 100,000 population.
Clearly, the United States is far ahead of other developed countries in our COVID-19 infection rate, while 22 countries in the European Union have lower death rates than we do.
Testing is also an issue. China has conducted 90.4 million tests. The United States is in second place with 43.6 million tests. The testing we have done only includes 13.2% of our population. There are 22 other countries that have tested more of their population that we have, including Denmark, the UK and Russia.
It is interesting to look at Sweden and Norway. Sweden is following the herd immunity method, suggested by state Sen. Steve Halloran, while its next-door neighbor, Norway, followed a stay-at-home policy:
Sweden has an infection rate of 757 and 5,545 deaths for a death rate of 55 per 100,000.
Norway has an infection rate of 167 and only 253 deaths for a death rate of 5.
Japan and South Korea have outcomes similar to Norway.
Statistics suggest that ineffective leadership has cost many lives. We must hold our leaders responsible for this incompetence in responding to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.