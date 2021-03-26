Information sought on experience with meatpacking plant in town

A meatpacking plant is considering locating in North Platte and since the people of Grand Island live near one, I’d like to ask for your thoughts, opinions and experiences on having a packing plant in your community.
It’s being touted as a huge community asset, providing a financial “boom” for our city, but I’m curious about all sides of the issue and I know that I’m not alone in wondering what to expect if this comes to fruition. Since this has been a part of your lives, you are in the best position to help educate me and others. Therefore, I’m asking you to share your experiences with our community by sending a letter to the editor of our local newspapers, either online or by mail, and touching on some of the following points of interest:
— Economic impact.
— Social impact, acceptance, assimilation and community involvement of workers.
— Medical accessibility.
— Education.
— Housing.
— Crime.
— City infrastructure demands and obligations.
— Water and air quality.
— Waste disposal.
— Pollution.
— Plant testing and accountability.
— Additional tax responsibility and property value fluctuation.
Mail letters to: North Platte Telegraph, 621 N. Chestnut, North Platte, NE 69101, or online at nptelegraph.com; or North Platte Bulletin, 1300 E. Fourth St., Suite F, North Platte, NE 69101, or online to george@northplattebuilletin.com.
Thank you for providing my community, and me, with your valuable insight so that we might have a better understanding of what to expect should our city officials decide to proceed with this endeavor.