Information sought on experience with meatpacking plant in town

A meatpacking plant is considering locating in North Platte and since the people of Grand Island live near one, I’d like to ask for your thoughts, opinions and experiences on having a packing plant in your community.

It’s being touted as a huge community asset, providing a financial “boom” for our city, but I’m curious about all sides of the issue and I know that I’m not alone in wondering what to expect if this comes to fruition. Since this has been a part of your lives, you are in the best position to help educate me and others. Therefore, I’m asking you to share your experiences with our community by sending a letter to the editor of our local newspapers, either online or by mail, and touching on some of the following points of interest: