Inquiry could backfire on Democrats

An inquiry commission into the Jan. 6 insurrection is certainly going to uncover all the hypocrisy of the Democrats.

For instance, there was a legally approved protest permit from the District of Columbia mayor for 30,000 marchers to descend on the capital Jan. 6. In response to this, then President Trump mobilized 10,000 National Guard troops to control this march/protest at the Capitol, but the city and Democratic leaders repeatedly turned President Trump’s offers of National Guard assistance down in the days preceding the protest.