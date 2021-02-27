Invest tax dollars in resources, rather than prisons

As Nebraskans, it seems inconsistent and unfair to see our tax dollars withheld from investing in measures that would prevent crime from occurring in the first place, but put toward punitive measures like a $230 million prison. Not only is a new prison fiscally irresponsible, but it sends the message that we will invest in people only after they catch our attention and the attention of the criminal justice system.

Nebraska is supposed to be a pro-life state. We deserve better. We deserve to see our tax dollars invested in mental health resources, substance use disorder treatment, crisis response, therapy and counseling services, restorative justice programs, quality education, financial and housing programs, and more. What irks me the most is to see some of the same legislators who vote against these type of programs are the same ones that say we have no other choice but to fund a new prison.