Is this Heaven? No, it's Nebraska

Whether in “Field of Dreams” or live on stage, if there ever was a man that can consistently bring me to tears, it’s Kevin Costner because of his sincerity, unprententiousness and smile.

I just want to give a huge shout out of thanks to Executive Director Bill Ogg and Gary Kubicek, director of marketing, and staff for bringing Kevin Costner and his Modern West band to the Nebraska State Fair. Clearly, when Kevin hit the stage he felt the mutual exchange of energy, excitement and appreciation for being there. His long, most cordial, warm, generous, ever-smiling champagne “toast” closing made it appear he didn’t want to leave either. His song narratives added clarification and meaning, but hearts melted when he sang his patriotic “When The Angels Came Down.”

Ever since my fourth grade school trip to Lincoln and the majestic State Capitol, Morrill Hall and the Historical Society, I’ve felt that should be a part of every Nebraskan’s right of passage, as a citizen of our great state. Many years have passed but now I am a strong advocate that a game-day experience at Memorial Stadium and the Nebraska State Fair be added.