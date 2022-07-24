Islanders step up to help folks from Ord

We just want Grand Island to know how kind and caring some of their citizens are.

Recently we hit a deer a few miles north of Grand Island but we did manage to drive it to Casey’s on north 281. There we called AAA. We were on our way to a motel to be at the Grand Island Surgery Center at 6 a.m. the next day.

Two very caring, sweet volleyball girls from Northwest High School came along asking if we needed help. They stayed with us, talked to us until the tow truck came. One girl was a Jakubowski, the other a Rhodes, both seniors.

The employee in Casey’s also offered for someone to drive us to the motel since this was 11 p.m. The tow truck driver, Xavier, took us to the motel, kept our car locked up overnight and arranged for “Chas” to pick us up at the motel at 5:30 a.m. and take us to the Surgery Center. When we were ready to go home, Xavier picked us up with the tow truck and disabled car and took us back to Ord.

We couldn’t have asked for better service or nicer people. We thank everyone involved for their kindness.

Don and Doris Vancura

Ord