It is possible to be pro-life and pro-choice

I saw Phillip Musser’s letter on Sept. 5 and I, too, resent being lumped into the group of Democrats that are pro abortion. I venture to say that there are many Democrats who are pro-choice and anti-abortion. Now how could that be?
I am a Catholic and I believe in the pro-life teachings of my church, so I am pro-life (anti-abortion) and pro-choice. I am anti-abortion for all circumstances except in the case of saving the mother and with reservation for mothers who have been raped. In the case of rape, there needs to be much free counseling support for the mother to help her through this trauma. She has many choices other than abortion but I don’t believe I have the right to take her choice away to have an abortion, though it should be the last resort after much counseling and thought. Her choice must be with her, her doctor and her God. What would you do in the same circumstance?
To decide between saving a spouse’s life or an unborn child would be horrible, but that decision must be with the couple with the best advice of their doctor. Confronted with that decision, I would like to believe I would have faith and trust in God to go forward with the birth but I just cannot say I could do that. So I don’t think I have the right to ban abortion in this case for others. All other abortions should not be allowed because that is killing the child because it is an inconvenience. A choice was already made. The baby is a consequence of that choice. I venture to say many Democrats have a similar view, especially in the Midwest.
Many Republicans say they are Pro-life but in reality they are only seem to be anti-abortion. Pro-life means all areas from birth to death. If we are going to be pro-life or pro-choice, we need to do a better job of supporting the mother. More free counseling needs to be available for both the father and mother; our foster care system must be fixed with more background checks; and our adoption system needs to be easier for those who wish to adopt. We cannot bring children into the world to set them up to fail.
As a Democrat, I believe in working in solving poverty, homelessness, social justice, equality, health care and end-of-life issues, to name a few. It is important that we support those who are already alive and are struggling to make ends meet as well as the being anti-abortion. Anti-abortion is not the only Pro-life issue.
