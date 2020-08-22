It makes sense to wear masks in airport before boarding flight

My husband and I are traveling by air in the near future, and reaching the decision not to postpone our trip has been a difficult one. Although the Federal Aviation Administration has not stepped up to require airlines to take safety precautions for all passengers across the board, individual airlines have. That and recent studies involving low risk of infection while flying commercially have made us feel more confident going forward.
Although we haven’t yet researched safety measures taken by airports, we were surprised to read that face masks are not required in the Central Nebraska Regional Airport terminal. Why would we want to begin a trip by risking infection or taking the risk of infecting others?