It’s horrifying that a 95-year-old veteran is in danger of eviction

“I ask you ,please, let me stay in my home!” Mr. Jack Wilson said this at the Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, as reported in the Independent on Wednesday.

I’m sure Mr. Wilson slept in trenches in Japan, went without hot meals, cold, wet, to name just a few of things he experienced for what we have today ... our freedom! I am nearly choked up with emotions when a veteran, 95 years old, is being put out on the street after living at Regency Retirement Residence Apartments, having paid his rent timely for 12 years. I ask the management, the board of directors, why? It seems the Hall County Board of Commissioners, the Hall County veterans service officer, the United Veterans Club, who have firsthand knowledge of Mr. Wilson, are in definite support of him. What is going on?

The Hall County community and surrounding areas are proven to be the most supportive of elderly and veterans to be found, and, we have this for a news report, depicting the opposite? “Lest we forget” what our veterans have gone through for what we have today — I ask anyone associated with the Regency, how would you at the age of 95 like to be evicted from where you have lived and called home in your latter years. Think about this hero as you continue your mission of eviction.