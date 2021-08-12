It’s important to teach children truth about our history

Critical race theory is a legal treatise that might be used in a law school at the post-graduate level. K-12 students could make little sense of it.

But some politicians, including our current governor and some aspirants to that office, have used the phrase to demand that our shameful history of slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, and current racism be ignored or painted over in K-12 and even university history classes. And most frightening, their demagoguery has some school boards and university regents willing to listen to their redecorating of our history.

Learning from our history is as critical today as it has been in the past. For example, with our voting rights under attack today, we might look to the 1964 murder of three civil rights workers in Mississippi by KKK members and local law enforcement, which was shameful and ugly. Such horrible acts were tolerated by much of the country at that time.

But we can also learn how President Lyndon Johnson, with formidable pressure from Martin Luther King Jr., pushed the FBI to investigate the murders and got the 1964 Civil Rights and 1965 Voting Rights acts passed despite huge opposition from southern Democrats. He and Rev. King were heroes in this episode, which our leaders should be emulating today.