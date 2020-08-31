It’s worth your while to be a mentor

I have been a TeamMates mentor for the past three years. When I was first approached about being a mentor, many thoughts were running through my head. Would I be able to relate to a young person and make an impact on their life? What types of activities would I do with my mentee? Would I be able to make the time commitment?
Before becoming a mentor I was trained through the Teammates program. My worries about being able to relate to a young person were gone when I started meeting with my mentee. The main thing was showing up and supporting him. As a result, it has been one of the most rewarding things I have done. My mentee is now a high school senior. In a thank you note that he wrote, he said, “you give me a reason to wake up in the morning.” Now how can you not want to be a TeamMates mentor when you can make that kind of impact on a young person’s life?
Through the support of the TeamMates coordinator, I was given ideas on what type of activities to do with my mentee. When we meet, we mainly just talk about everything and anything. Sometimes we will get a deck of cards and talk as we are playing War. Other ideas are playing board games or doing some type of craft. It really is up to the mentor and mentee.
I am a small business owner and volunteer for many various nonprofits. I say this not to brag, but because I know people say that they do not have enough time to be a TeamMates mentor. Being a TeamMates mentor is for 30 minutes to an hour one day a week during the school year. It is not a huge time commitment for the impact you can make on a young person’s life.
