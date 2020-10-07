Jack Sheard a great choice for Grand Island City Council

I have known Jack Sheard for more than 20 years and I believe he will be a wonderful addition to the Grand Island City Council.

Jack and I worked together for a number of years at The Independent, where I was able to see firsthand how dedicated he is to central Nebraska. He truly cares about Grand Island and the people who live here. Jack has a unique way of connecting with people, a personality that draws people to him and makes him approachable, and a knack for motivating others.

Jack’s previous work for the newspaper and with Grand Island Public Schools shows he is able to multitask, deal with crisis situations, and disseminate important information quickly and efficiently. He will listen to the people of Grand Island and to his fellow council members and make good decisions for this community.

Jack will bring dedication, a positive attitude and a level head to the city of Grand Island as a representative for Ward 1. Vote for Jack Sheard for City Council.