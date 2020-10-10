Jack Sheard will serve us well

In a national election where sometimes it’s difficult to get excited about much, it’s a comfort to remember that, right here at home, we have the power to vote folks into office who will enact real and lasting change in our community. In my work with Jack through the public school system, I have known him to be an advocate for kids — all of Grand Island’s kids, not just those enrolled at GIPS — and a strong promoter of and champion for our community. I have every confidence that Jack will jump wholeheartedly into the task or representing us and putting Grand Island’s best interests at the center of his decision making.