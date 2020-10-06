Jack Sheard will work tirelessly for community

I have worked alongside Jack for the past 8 years with Grand Island Public Schools. I have witnessed his approach with children, staff, and community over that time period to honor and celebrate others in a thoughtful, caring and respectful way. Jack works tirelessly to propel the causes he cares deeply about and the Grand Island community is definitely one of them. He is willing to invest hard work, dedication and innovative thinking into making Grand Island a great community for all community members. He is willing to listen to different sides of an issue and engage respectfully in a conversation to better the outcome.