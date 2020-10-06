Jack Sheard will work tirelessly for community

I am writing to express my support for Mr. Jack Sheard in his efforts to be elected to Grand Island City Council.
I have worked alongside Jack for the past 8 years with Grand Island Public Schools. I have witnessed his approach with children, staff, and community over that time period to honor and celebrate others in a thoughtful, caring and respectful way. Jack works tirelessly to propel the causes he cares deeply about and the Grand Island community is definitely one of them. He is willing to invest hard work, dedication and innovative thinking into making Grand Island a great community for all community members. He is willing to listen to different sides of an issue and engage respectfully in a conversation to better the outcome.
Please join me in supporting Jack Sheard in the upcoming city election.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!