Jack Wilson has earned his right to residency

I am writing in support of World War II veteran Jack Wilson, who has a pending court date in July to forcibly evict him from his place of residence. Veteran Wilson has resided at the Regency Retirement Residence in Grand Island for over 11 years. He received his eviction notice in October 2020, however he has been allowed to continue to live there since that time.

Mr. Wilson has served his country and is now 95 years old. Why would we evict a 95-year-old veteran? What is the real reason for the Regency board to want to evict this veteran? If there was a valid reason for his eviction, why hasn’t that been provided? Our veterans fought so that everyone could live in peace and enjoy the freedoms we all take for granted. Let veteran Wilson now enjoy his freedom and allow him to live there in peace.

If you believe, as I do, that Jack Wilson has earned his right to continue to reside at the Regency, then please write a Letter to the Editor to show your support of Jack.