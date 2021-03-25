 Skip to main content
Jack Wilson needs to be able to remain in his home
I am writing to support Mr. Jack Wilson in his wish to stay at the Regency Retirement Residence.

Since Regency only gives the reason as nonpayment of rent, and Mr. Wilson states he has never missed a payment, the effort to evict Mr. Wilson seems very wrong.

Jack Wilson is a 95-year-old veteran and has made Regency his home almost 12 years.

Having worked in long-term care for 44 years as a degreed social worker, I am sorry to see this happening and I hope the situation can be resolved to the good of Mr. Wilson.

His remaining years are few and unless physically unable to remain at Regency, he should not be subjected to change of home.

