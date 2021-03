Where is the compassion and common sense of the Regency Retirement Residence? They are planning to evict Jack Wilson from his home of 11 years. Jack is 95 years old and a World War II veteran, and they have not given a good reason for this eviction.

Yes it is a month-to-month lease, but you would think with him having no problems they would leave him alone. I hope that the Regency will come to their senses and let Jack remain in his home.