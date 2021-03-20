Jack Wilson should be able to remain in his Regency home

I am writing this in support of World War II veteran Jack Wilson, who is being evicted from Regency Retirement of Grand Island. If Regency is successful in evicting this veteran, will he become another homeless veteran? He has not been given a valid reason for this eviction.

He served in the military with honor during a time that is referred to as “The Greatest Generation.” Veteran Wilson is 95 years old, does not want to move from a world that he is comfortable with and has lived in for over 11 years. He has a court date scheduled for April 16 in the Hall County Courthouse relating to his eviction notice.

Please help us keep Jack Wilson in his current home so that he may enjoy life as he has known it. There have been attempts to request a meeting with the Regency folks and they have refused to meet. I do not believe that this is a way to treat our veterans or try to resolve a situation that has a direct effect on his life and wellbeing.

We ask that you contact the following Regency Board members as they are listed with the secretary of state’s office in Nebraska and request them to rescind this eviction notice. Peg Marsh, registered agent for Regency, cell 308-380-6552 or office, 308-381-4553; Steve Miles, corporation president, Grand Island, 308-379-4627; Ruth Tyma, corporation director, Five Points Bank, Grand Island, 308-384-5350.

There is also a letter signed by 14 folks who reside at the Regency and say that veteran Wilson should remain there. Jack Wilson gave up a part of his life to serve our country. He did not let us down. We must not and cannot let him down now.