Jay Ambrose’s reasoning is absurd

Regarding “Pandemic shutdowns should come to an end” by Jay Ambrose in the Dec. 20 Independent, in this opinion piece, the author places the blame for the spread of COVID-19 on in-home transmission.

While Mr. Ambrose’s reasoning (or lack thereof) was absurd, and his premise bankrupt, missing from his little screed is the question “How did the virus get into homes where it infected tens of millions of people?” Did the virus spontaneously germinate in these homes? Or, perhaps a case of immaculate misconception?

The answer is that someone brought the virus into the home from outside — typically by someone who refused to acknowledge any responsibility for the well-being of family, friends, co-workers and the community at large. Hence, the unassailable justification for mandated social distancing measures.

Speciously, Mr. Ambrose claims that the justification for his opinion piece was “a friend of mine is an immigrant who first left Iran for Turkey, Turkey for England, England for Canada, and Canada for American opportunities gone astray.” Lost to most readers, under soon-to-be-over Trump administration policies, this friend wouldn’t have been allowed into the United States — both for his country of origin and for his religious beliefs (99.7% of Iranians are Muslim).

A quick Google search reveals that Mr. Ambrose is a right-wing zealot whose full-time job appears to be churning out conspiracy theories and justifications for authoritarian regimes.