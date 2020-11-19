Jeopardy! host leaves behind big shoes to fill

I was deeply saddened when I heard about long-time Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek’s passing. Although it was known that he had pancreatic cancer, it is still hard to lose such an influential and comforting figure. I have so many fond memories of watching Jeopardy with my Grandma and trying to answer the questions before the contestants. Alex plays a large role in those memories and Jeopardy will not be the same without him.

With that in mind, I believe that Jeopardy needs to take some time to respect his memory and find the proper person to fill his shoes. He has been the face of Jeopardy for the past 36 years and to me it would be disrespectful to immediately replace him.

Although I understand that they will want to continue filming new episodes, a short break and a possible tribute could be a good way to honor Alex. He left behind big shoes to fill and the people in charge of choosing his replacement need to be careful. Alex had to quickly learn how to properly pronounce complicated questions which is not an easy task. On top of that, he had to use his natural charisma to interact with the contestants. Those may seem like simple tasks, but they are quite the opposite. There are probably very few people who can do both ends of the spectrum justice the way that Alex Trebek did.

It is important that the people in charge take the time to recognize the amazing host that made the show what it is and to find a proper successor to Alex Trebek.