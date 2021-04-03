Jesus’ sacrifice for us brings joy of Easter

God has authority over all of his creation and he works in mysterious and miraculous ways. He has in the last five years or so exposed how vicious, vile, wicked, evil and corrupt the Washington, D.C., establishment politicians are. They will do whatever it takes to maintain power and authority over the people, even to destroying anyone who doesn’t agree with their ideals and agenda.

And added to that is the curse of the love of money. 1 Timothy 6:10 — “For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.” Maybe the question we should be asking ourselves is what is God wanting to teach us in all of this. When the Old Testament Israelite leaders led them away from God into pagan rituals and idol worship, I think they experienced some things similar to what we are experiencing. However, when the people turned back to God in humble repentance and sought God, he heard their cry and healed their land. Read 2 Chronicles 7-14.

Could it be that God is calling our nation to repentance? Pray for our nation and its leaders. We are about to celebrate Easter, the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of all our sins. The almighty God has provided a way back to him by trusting in Jesus and what he accomplished on the cross. John 14:6 — “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.’”

If you haven’t put your faith and trust in Jesus, this would be a good time to do that. Jesus knows all about you and is wanting to forgive your sins. All you need to do is ask him. So, let us all have a joyful Easter in Christ Jesus our Lord.